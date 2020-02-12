Coronavirus impact on China and its likely outcome on the world economy

There are various estimates of the impact on the world economy, of the spread of the deadly Novel Corona Virus (NCOV) that broke out in Wuhan in central China. The virus has so far taken more than 1,000 lives, mostly in China.

It is widely believed that it would impact the information technology, telecom, electronics, auto, tourism, pharma and aviation sectors in other countries, apart from shrinking China's economic growth. Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China, recently said at a news briefing that the outbreak will be temporary and will not change the ...