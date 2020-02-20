JUST IN
Coronavirus scare: Manufacturers, retailers flock to offices of ministries
Coronavirus impact: Petrochem, consumer durable players to feel the pinch

CRISIL believes that the impact will vary from sector to sector based on their respective dependence on China for imports and exports

Indivjal Dhasmana 

Workers from a disinfection service company seen sanitizing the street in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
As the government gauges the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in China, CRISIL has released a study, giving an insight into the effects of the pandemic on domestic industries. CRISIL believes that the impact will vary from sector to sector based on their respective dependence on China for imports and exports. For instance, some impact on exporters of products, such as petrochemicals, gems and jewellery, is inevitable, given that China is among the biggest markets for these products.

