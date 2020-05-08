Covid-19 crisis: It's time for concrete revival plan, says SBI chairman

With the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown likely in its last leg, the time is ripe to come up with a concrete plan for economic revival and support, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar has said.

Banks are working on measures to provide assistance to customers impacted by the economic disruption. "A comprehensive and concrete plan should come now," Kumar told Business Standard. "A certainty on regulatory stance, and support that may be coming from the government, is required as we are now in the exit phase of the lockdown."