Covid-19 crisis: PM, FM to finalise details of second stimulus package soon

Prime Minister and Finance Minister are expected to meet soon to finalise the details and contours of a second to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, Business Standard has learnt. The meeting is also likely to be attended by senior officials from the finance ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.



The is expected anytime this week and will again be aimed at the urban and rural poor; disadvantaged sections of society; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and some of the worst-affected sectors. The biggest focus of the package is expected to be rural population, with the harvesting season for rabi crops already begun.



Late last month, Sitharaman had announced a Rs 1.7 stimulus package, which included steps like free foodgrain and direct cash transfers for targeted beneficiaries, and an increase in wages under the employment guarantee programme.



A senior government official said this would not necessarily be the last Covid-19 related A call on further announcements will be taken later into the extended lockdown, and could even be made after the lockdown is lifted.





The measures that are being finalised could include easier access to credit for MSMEs and further cash and food transfers, sources said. “There is a proposal for another hike in MNREGA payments,” an official said.



To create some rural jobs, officials said some measures to re-start the construction of rural roads during the lockdown period with the help of MNREGA workers are being thought of so that some sort of employment is provided. Officials say that resumption of economic activity from rural areas is the safest bet since Covid-19 hotspots are mostly centered in urban or semi-urban areas.



For example, disbursals under the PM-Kisan scheme, under which the government gives Rs 2,000 per quarter to each farmer, and which were front-loaded after the first stimulus package, could be further expedited so that extra money gets into the hands of the growers





The government has relaxed almost all agriculture activities from the purview of the nationwide lockdown and whatever is left will also be removed from the curbs in the next few days and a blanket approval of farming activities is on the cards to enable smooth harvesting of rabi crops.



That apart, another senior official said the focus is now on preventing distress sale by farmers which will dampen their incomes and thereby impact the overall rural sector. Hence, some steps regarding the food logistics and transportation system could also be announced.

