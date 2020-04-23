Covid-19 impact: Hospital stocks take a hit as number of patients falls

The (Covid-19) pandemic has spared none, not even hospital operators that were once seen as steady generators of revenue and cash. Stocks of Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Aster DM, which were trading at near highs in January-February, have corrected by 23-42 per cent thereafter. The investor sentiment has been hit significantly with the spread of Covid-19 and the is hurting the business prospects of these private healthcare services providers.

The patients’ visit to doctors and has declined significantly during the While the outpatient department (OPD) services are suspended, even elective surgeries -- the ones planned in advance (excluding emergencies)-- are getting postponed. This is leading to a loss of revenues for

Analysts say that for private hospitals, the current situation is a double whammy on their cash generating businesses. Firstly, the social distancing and localised curfews have delayed elective surgeries, which typically account for 60-70 per cent of volumes. Secondly, visa cancellations have led to a hiatus in medical tourism, which is 10-12 per cent of industry revenue. The medical tourism revenues are highly profitable too. With significant impact on volumes and revenues, operating profit is in turn likely to remain impacted as fixed costs (wages, rentals, etc) remain high for hospitals, and with profitability under pressure, earnings are bound to be at risk.

The pressure on hospital stocks comes at a time when the street sentiment had just begun to see some improvement, as concerns related to price controls (stents, knee replacements, etc) were allayed. Also, most of the expansions, which were earlier leading to lower operating efficiency, had been completed and new were seeing better profitability. The debt was reducing with better cashflows and even promoters' share pledges were coming down (like in case of Apollo Hospitals), leading to a major overhang getting addressed. Past management issues with the likes of Fortis, too, had also been taken care of.

However, the Covid-19 led disruption is now impacting businesses. Kapil Banga, Assistant Vice President, ICRA, says that the short-term outlook for the sector has turned negative due to a sharp fall in volumes- both in the OPD and the IPD.

Companies are expected to see an impact on their performance in the March quarter. Apollo Hospitals' business is likely to be significantly impacted due to the as IPD/OPD patient volumes started showing a decline from the last 10 days of March, said UBS Research. Apollo's profit is projected to fall 24 per cent y-o-y and 34 per cent sequentially during fourth quarter, according to ICICI Securities.

Fortis, too, had started seeing a decline in number of elective surgeries, and by end of March, it had already deferred marketing expenses and capex plans until business achieves normalcy. Along with cost rationalisation process (salary cuts), cost structuring of physicians too was being worked on, as per Elara Research.

Narayana Hrudayalaya’s domestic in, out-patient volumes also fell 30-40 per cent. For Aster DM, 20 per cent decline in occupancy levels was expected in India and Gulf countries (GCC). Though fall in crude oil prices should not impact its Dubai business (60 per cent of GCC revenues), it may delay payments from Saudi Arabia where 40 per cent business is government sourced, say analysts.

However, the impact has intensified now and the occupancy of the hospitals has dropped sharply to 25-30 per cent from 60-70 per cent prior to Covid-19, says ICRA, which also expects revenues to decline by over 50 per cent.

What’s more, the impact is likely to continue for some time. Analysts think people will remain hesitant to visit doctors and hospitals in the near term. Nomura Research says even doctors are likely to remain selective and may prefer fewer patients visiting them as long as the Covid-19 threat remains. All this will keep services impacted. The more profitable medical tourism business may take some more time to resume looking at travel restrictions that may not ease soon, and international travellers may also be hesitant to travel.

DSP Investment Managers sees deferral of revenues from March-June quarters to September-December quarters. The challenges are likely to persist for healthcare sector in the near term and not surprising analysts at Edelweiss say that Covid-19-related disruptions will precipitate earnings cuts and, as uncertainty looms, valuations would remain subdued over short to medium term.