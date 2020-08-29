Covid-19 impact: India's trade with all major regions down, shows data

The Covid-19 pandemic that spread across the global from late January, along with sluggish international trade, affected India’s major export markets in the previous financial year, latest official data shows. In 2019-20, India’s trade with South Asia, Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Gulf nations, China, and North America reduced.

This was primarily because export orders and finalised shipments were cancelled in major segments, such as engineering goods, electronics and textiles, in the prime trading months of January to March. Trade with Asean, ...