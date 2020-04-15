Covid-19: India must ease fiscal stance amid health emergency, says IMF

India shouldn’t care much for but spend to contain the and prevent a severe economic slowdown, the International Monetary Fun d (IMF) said on Wednesday.

“In India, the fiscal stance should be eased as needed to accommodate necessary increases in public expenditure in response to the pandemic and shield against a more severe economic downturn using targeted and temporary measures,” said IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report, released on Wednesday evening by Indian Standard Time.

Once the current economic situation improves, a more ambitious, credible medium-term fiscal consolidation path is needed to bring debt and interest expenditure down, the report said.





“Transparency must improve, and the practice of shifting spending off-budget must be curtailed,” the IMF cautioned.

According to the IMF, the general government debt of India (centre and states combined) could rise to 74.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in calendar 2020, from 71.9 per cent in 2019.

The relatively high general government debt was a matter of concern for the IMF in the past, whereas the government’s own target was to keep debt contained at 60 per cent of the GDP. With the Covid-19 slowdown, that target would be delayed even further.

However, the general government (centre plus states) is expected to remain same at 7.4 per cent of the GDP in 2020, the IMF said. In comparison, United States’ and Euro Area’s fiscal deficits are expected to reach 10.4 per cent and 15.4 per cent of the GDP in 2020, from 3 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively in 2019.

The government’s ability to infuse a substantial stimulus package is also restricted because of the high debt, but the spending is a necessity.

“India is not a country with ample fiscal space but a emergency takes precedence and the fiscal support needed is quite substantial, but it is temporary. And the pandemic will be someday a thing in the past,” said Vitor Gaspar, Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, answering to a Business Standard query. The IMF is holding its Spring Meetings online due to the Covid-19 spread.



Gaspar in general praised India’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fiscal emergency package that was put in place on March 26 was timely and it was targeted. The way it was done is quite interesting and quite adapted to the Indian circumstances. Because, there was an extension to the coverage of insurance targeting the workers in the system, there has been a substantial action in terms of in-kind transfers that in India has concentrated on food, but also on cooking gas. And there have been cash transfers, some of those very targeted, to poor households,” Gaspar said.

India has extended the emergency lifelines during a period of shutdown to make sure that people can face the emergency while their basic needs are satisfied, he said. At the same time, firms have kept their capacity in order to maintain the capacity of the economy to respond once business conditions have normalised.

“Now, we don’t know how long the epidemic will last so we don’t know if additional measures of lifelines support will be called for,” he said.

The fiscal monitor report said India can take advantage of its unique identification system Aadhaar and new digital technologies to deliver key public services, process applications for targeted income support, and implement direct cash transfers.

For the world, the Covid-19 outbreak and its financial and economic consequences “will cause a major increase in fiscal deficits and public debt ratios compared to previous projections,” IMF said. Globally, as output drops, revenue will fall even more sharply. The IMF projected global revenue to be 2.5 per cent of global GDP lower than what was projected in the previous Fiscal Monitor in October 2019.

The fiscal balances in 2020 will deteriorate in almost all countries, with sizable estimated expansions in the United States, China, and several European and other Asian economies. Although a sizable increase in deficits this year is necessary and appropriate for many countries, the starting position in some cases presents vulnerabilities as global public debt was already at 83 per cent of GDP in 2019, it said.

“The situation is more concerning for emerging market and developing economies that face multiple shocks that include the pandemic, an abrupt worsening in financing conditions, weak external demand, and (for commodity exporters) lower commodity prices,” the report said.

Nevertheless, “the size of the impact of Covid-19 on public finances is highly uncertain at this time and will depend not only on the duration of the pandemic but also on whether the economic recovery is swift or the crisis casts a long shadow,” the report said.

The first policy priority should be to fully accommodate spending on health and emergency services.