Covid-19 lockdown: FY21 GDP growth rate forecasts pose a big worry

Most agencies expect India's economic growth rate to contract 5 per cent in the current financial year.

However on the extreme ends, Bernstein pegged fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) at 7 per cent and Asian Development Bank projected GDP growth at 4 per cent.

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 23:35 IST

