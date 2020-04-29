Covid-19 lockdown: Power demand may fall in FY21, first in 15 years

The country’s power demand is likely to decline by about 1 per cent in the current financial year, the first fall in 15 years, even if the nationwide lockdown is completely lifted in July. It could fall further if industrial and commercial operations don’t resume fully in July.

The stress in the power sector is likely to impact 25 Gw of capacity tied up in short-term sales. Before the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, about 50 Gw of power capacity was already under stress. The liquidity crisis for power generators is because of a moratorium on payments to them and a ...