Covid-19 relief package: FM announces Rs 1.7 trn plan for poor and migrants

Finance Minister today announced a relief package for the poor and migrants in the country in light of the 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the challenge posed by the (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme worth Rs 1.7 trillion will have two parts — cash transfer and food security, said the Finance Minister. Covid-19 package to take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and migrant workers who have been suffering because of a nationwide lockdown

The FM also announced a medical insurance scheme for health workers. This Rs 50 lakh per individual insurance plan would be applicable to all health workers that includes sanitation and ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses. Two million health workers will benefit from this scheme, informed the minister.

The PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme will have two components

1. The Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana:

Under this plan, 800 million poor people in the country will get 5 kg of rice or wheat per month free of cost, in addition to the 5 kg they already get. In addition to rice or wheat, each household will get 1 kg of preferred dal for free for the next three months.





2. Cash transfer scheme: