CPI numbers for agricultural, rural labourers up by 5 points in Dec 2021

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for the month of December 2021 increased by 5 points each to stand at 1097 and 1106 points respectively.
The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from Fuel & Light group and miscellaneous group to the extent of 1.72 & 1.58 points and 1.02 & 1.06 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of firewood, kerosene oil, medicine, barber charges, bus fare, toilet soap, washing soap, etc., a release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.
The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 20 points in 11 states and a decrease of 1 to 12 points in eight states while it remained stationary for Odisha. Tamil Nadu with 1,290 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 861 points stood at the bottom.
In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 20 points in 11 States and a decrease of 1 to 14 points in eight states while it remained stationary for Odisha. Tamil Nadu with 1,276 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 915 points stood at the bottom.
Amongst states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Tamil Nadu (20 points each), mainly due to rise in the prices of vegetables & fruits, onion, chillies green/dry, tamarind, etc.
On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Himachal Pradesh (12 points and 14 points respectively), mainly due to fall in the prices of wheat atta, pulses, onion, vegetables, and fruits etc.
Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 4.78 per cent & 5.03 per cent in December 2021, compared to 3.02 per cent & 3.38 per cent respectively in November 2021 and 3.25 per cent and 3.34 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Similarly, Food inflation stood at 2.99 per cent & 3.17 per cent in December 2021, compared to 0.88 per cent & 1.07 per cent respectively in November 2021 and 2.97 per cent & 2.96 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.
