Delhi govt hikes minimum wages for labourers amid Covid-19, price rise

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced an increase in the of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labourers, saying it will help them tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and price rise.

The hike takes the monthly wages of unskilled workers from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064 while the monthly wages of semi-skilled workers will increase from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, a statement said.

The monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473, it said.

"The minimum wage paid to labourers in Delhi is higher than any other state in the country. The working class troubled with Covid and inflation will receive some relief from the increase in minimum wages," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also minister in-charge of the labour department of the Delhi government, issued an order to increase dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi, it said.

The monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473 and the monthly salary of labourers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184.

Sisodia said the big step of increasing wages was taken keeping the interests of the poor and the working class during the coronavirus epidemic in mind. The clerical and supervisor class employees will also receive this benefit, he said.

According to Sisodia, dearness allowance cannot be withheld for workers in the unorganised sector who normally receive only Therefore, the has announced a revised minimum wage by adding dearness allowance.

Although, the government has cut many expenses, it has decided to increase the dearness allowance of labourers keeping their interests in mind, Sisodia said.

Due to inflation and skyrocketing prices of commodities, every section of the society has been affected financially, he added.

