Finance Ministry eases expenditure norms to spur spending in last quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centre to provide 10 mn vaccine doses to Karnataka for August: CM Bommai
Will take place 'pretty shortly': Karnataka CM on Cabinet expansion
K'taka CM in Delhi on 2-day visit to discuss state issues with ministers
Ministerial panels to review GST exempt list, identify evasion sources
Mamata Banerjee likely to rejig cabinet, may induct new faces
-
In a bid to spur capital expenditure, the Finance Ministry has relaxed spending norms for the fourth quarter with a view to boost economic activities slowed down due to the impact of COVID-19.
As per the existing guidelines, more than 33 per cent and 15 per cent of the budget estimates (BE) shall be permissible to be spent by ministries and departments in the last quarter and last month of the financial year, respectively.
It has now been decided to relax the upper limit of 33 per cent of the BE as applicable for the last quarter of the current financial year as a one-time measure, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.
This is subject to the condition that the ceiling of revised estimate (RE) for 2021-22 is not exceeded, the memorandum dated January 19, 2021 said.
"For the items of capital expenditure, the ceiling of 15 per cent of the BE in the last month for this fiscal is also relaxed, provided the capital or overall expenditure is within the RE 2021-22 ceiling," it said.
In view of relaxation, ministries and departments have been asked to carry out consequential modifications in their quarterly expenditure plan (QEP)/monthly expenditure plan (MEP).
The relaxation is applicable with immediate effect for the current financial year or until further order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU