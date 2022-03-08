Crude oil price spike likely to trigger interest in ethanol programme

The spike in global crude oil prices could spark more interest on the part of oil-marketing companies (OMCs) in stepping up the ethanol-blending programme. However, there is a limit to which ethanol makers can enhance supplies at short notice, said industry sources, because of their limited capacities and constraints in the supply of raw material.

According to officials, India has managed to blend almost 9.34 per cent ethanol with petrol in the first quarter of the 2021-22 supply year, which started in December. This is almost 15 per cent more than the blending of 8.1 per cent achieved ...