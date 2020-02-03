JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's electricity supply rises 3.25% in Jan after 5 months of decline
Business Standard

Dear FM, don't be scared of my questions, youth want jobs: Rahul Gandhi

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth, to whom the government is answerable

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the issue of unemployment, saying it has "failed miserably" to generate jobs for the youth of the country.

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth, to whom the government is answerable.

"Finance Minister, don't be scared of my questions. I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, to answer whom is your responsibility," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The youth of the country want employment and your government has failed miserably to provide them the same," he said.

The Congress leader used the hashtag "JawaabDoMantriJi" to put across his point.

First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU