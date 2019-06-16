Delhi and Puducherry lock horns with Centre over IGST distribution

The distribution of the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) has become another point of dispute between Delhi and Puducherry, on the one hand, and the Centre, on the other. Delhi and Puducherry have for long been battling with the Centre for full statehood.

The two are at odds with the Centre over their pending IGST dues for the first year of the roll-out of the indirect tax in 2017-18 (FY18). In the upcoming GST Council meeting on June 21, they are likely to ask the Centre to pass on their share of the IGST collections, which were distributed in an ‘ad hoc’ ...