Delhi, Chennai among cheapest cities to rent for couples and newly-weds

Report was published by Purely Diamonds

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Ho Chi Minh City is the cheapest in the world while New York is the most expensive

According to a new report by Purely Diamonds, couples and newly-weds looking to save money on housing should put Ho Chi Minh City, Delhi, and Chennai at the top of their list. These are the cheapest cities for renting houses, says a report.

chart


chart

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 00:44 IST

