Delhi, Chennai among cheapest cities to rent for couples and newly-weds

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal asks property developers to cut prices to survive downturn
Covid-19 outbreak: Real estate majors rule out price cuts after lockdown
Reality of realty post-Covid-19: Here're factors that may impact growth
Lending to real estate in India declined by 46% in FY20, shows data
Covid-19 crisis: DLF takes lead, waives rent for beleaguered mall tenants
-
According to a new report by Purely Diamonds, couples and newly-weds looking to save money on housing should put Ho Chi Minh City, Delhi, and Chennai at the top of their list. These are the cheapest cities for renting houses, says a report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU