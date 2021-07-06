Delhi govt collects Rs 5,281 cr GST in first quarter of this financial year

-
In a sign of revival in the city economy hit by COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Delhi government collected Rs 5,281 crore GST in the first quarter of the current financial year, officials said.
Delhi was under complete lockdown due to surge in Covid cases in the second wave, from April 19 till May 31, following which phased unlock process began with allowing construction and manufacturing activities.
In April-June 2021-22, the Goods and Services (GST) tax collection was Rs 5,281 crore that was higher than Rs 2,943 crore in the corresponding period last year, said a senior Delhi government officer.
The increase in GST is a sign of growing commercial and trade activities after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.
Tax officials of the Delhi government said total revenue earning through GST, VAT and excise tax in the first quarter of the current financial year was over Rs 5,753 crore.
