DCC clears satellite connectivity for telecom networks: DoT Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Global satellite communication companies get govt's signal booster
After 2 years, smartphone users still hungry for 5G, faster speed
Cyclone Yaas impact on telecom infrastructure minimal, says DoT
India to lead the world in small satellite launch segment: Things to know
Nokia posts surprising Q4 2020 result despite facing challenges in US
-
Telecom department's apex body the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has cleared a provision of using satellite connectivity in telecom networks to provide services in remote areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre network, a senior official said on Monday.
Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told PTI that the DCC (formerly the Telecom Commission) has also cleared the Request for Proposal for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 states in public private partnership mode with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore.
"With a view of ease of doing business, the DCC has approved provision of cellular backhaul connectivity via satellite through VSAT for telecom services as per Trai recommendation.
"This will help telecom companies in providing service in far flung areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre," Prakash said.
The decision will allow commercial VSAT CUG (closed user group) service providers to provide backhaul connectivity for cellular mobile services through satellite using VSAT to the telecom operators.
This will help telecom operators in connecting their mobile towers in tough terrains by using satellite services through VSAT (very-small-aperture terminal) system.
The new permission will give an initial edge to Bharti Airtel as the Bharti Group has invested in satellite communications firm OneWeb.
The VSAT service providers will also be able to support telecom operators for setting up wi-fi hotspots.
Prakash further said within a week of the Cabinet approving public private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet in 16 states with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore, the DCC has cleared RFP for the project.
"DoT (Department of Telecom) will come out with tender for the PPP mode rollout of Bharatnet in 16 states in seven days," Prakash said.
The Cabinet had last week approved PPP mode to expedite rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages.
The 16 states under the scheme are -- Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
The decision to involve private players was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15, 2020 that around 6 lakh villages in the country will be connected with broadband in 1,000 days.
According to official data, 1.56 lakh out of the 2.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with broadband.
The government has prepared nine packages for the project by clubbing some of the smaller states. It announced that no single player will get more than four packages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU