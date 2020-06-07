JUST IN
No better time to bet on India than now, says billionaire Gautam Adani
Business Standard

Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10, raises VAT

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw '70 per cent Special Corona Fee' on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.
