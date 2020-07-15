JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India a small net exporter after 18 yrs even as merchandise shipments dip

Health spend of some states as percentage of GSDP has fallen in past decade
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Demand will be key to strong recovery in the farm sector going forward

Unless demand picks up, it will be difficult to absorb all the surplus output, especially in crops that aren't procured by govt, are largely consumed in processed form, or are exported

Topics
Coronavirus | agriculture economy

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Buoyed by good soil moisture, Purshottam lal, a middle-aged farmer from Harda district of Madhya Pradesh had planted summer-moong crop in a big way, braving the Covid lockdown in early April. Much to Lal's relief, the crop came out satisfactorily, as availability of seeds, fertilisers and other vital inputs were patchy in the initial days of lockdown.

But then the unexpected happened. Moong prices crashed from a high of over Rs 6,500 a quintal, to Rs 4,500-5,000, almost 42 per cent lower than the minimum support price set in 2019-20. Lal’s hopes of making a good ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU