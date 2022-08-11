JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Port Sector recovers from supply shocks, goes past pre-Covid level
Business Standard

Difference between EPFO, EPS needs to be assessed, says Supreme Court

Pensioners informed the apex court that asking the employees to contribute 1.16 per cent for salaries above Rs 15,000 was against the Employees' Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

Topics
Supreme Court | EPFO

BS Reporter 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the difference between Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) had to be determined to assess the pension scheme amendment.
.

The pensioners had earlier informed the apex court that asking the employees to contribute 1.16 per cent for salaries above Rs 15,000 as per the Employee's Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, was against the Employees' Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.