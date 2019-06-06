Digital firms, traders to lobby for e-commerce policy with Piyush Goyal

To overhaul the draft e-commerce policy and proposals on data localisation, and trader organisations are coming up with their set of recommendations which they expect to discuss with newly anointed Commerce Minister

The draft e-commerce policy and the proposals around data localisation were brought out right before the elections. Trader organisations have made it clear they want the e-commerce policy draft to be revamped; they believe it does not deal with issues of small retailers and traders.

Organisations such as the (CAIT) and are planning to meet Goyal after he is back from his visit to Japan. Meanwhile, from understanding the broad contours of the final e-commerce policy to government’s plans on data protection law, public policy teams from various firms, including India, Flipkart, Facebook, among others, are planning to meet senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), finance ministry as well as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to understand the newly formed government’s stance on various issues.

According to sources at the DPIIT, chances are that further changes to the draft e-commerce policy would be made in the weeks to come.

According to CAIT, e-commerce policy should take within its ambit not only foreign players but also domestic ones. “There has to be a registration system for each and every e-commerce player, big or small. A clear distinction should be drawn between marketplace and others. In the policy, stringent penal provisions should be added, so that immediate and effective action can be taken against anyone violating the policy. The policy should put the brakes on predatory pricing, deep discounting, and loss funding, so as to provide a level playing field,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general