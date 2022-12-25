JUST IN
DPIIT seeks views of ministries on draft national retail trade policy
5G to digital rupee, 2022 was year of big push for India
Business Standard

Dipam seeks to make dividends from PSUs part of disinvestment target

The government is half way against the disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal year

Topics
Dipam | PSUs | Disinvestment of PSUs

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Money, Wealth, Rich Dividends

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has suggested that dividends from public sector undertakings (PSUs) be accounted as divestment collections. This is because both are revenue resources for the government.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 18:35 IST

