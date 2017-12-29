JUST IN
Direct tax collection at 67% of budget estimate as of December 18

The government had last financial year exceeded the direct tax collection target set in the Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has achieved nearly 67 per cent of the direct tax collection target for the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Friday.

As against the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 9.80 lakh crore, the government has collected nearly Rs 6.49 lakh crore as direct taxes till December 18. This is 67 per cent of the BE.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said the growth rate of direct tax collection in the 2017-18 financial year is 16.6 per cent as against the target rate of 15.32 per cent.

It had collected over Rs 8.49 lakh crore against the budget estimate of Rs 8.47 lakh crore.
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 20:48 IST

