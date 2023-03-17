JUST IN
PLI scheme push: Electronics is India's fastest-growing export
Business Standard

Direct tax collection hits 95.2% of Revised Estimates for FY23

Net collection rises 15.3% to Rs 15.72 trn as of March 16

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Direct tax
The deadline for the final instalment of advance tax collection was March 15

Net direct tax collection (after adjusting refunds) rose 15.3 per cent to Rs 15.72 trillion till March 16 this fiscal year so far, buoyed by an upsurge in advance tax mop-up, people close to the development told Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 23:03 IST

