Business Standard

Discussed pendency of Australian visa applications: Dharmendra Pradhan

The pendency of Australian visa applications from Indians has been discussed again at a bilateral forum, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday

Topics
Dharmendra Pradhan | Education ministry | visa relaxation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dharmendra Pradhan

The pendency of Australian visa applications from Indians has been discussed again at a bilateral forum, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

The minister discussed the issue with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare, who is on a visit to India till March 5.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, the visa process for students and the workforce had significantly slowed down. Last year, the Australian government assured us to add more manpower and enhance the ease of the process," Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

"The pendency of four lakh visa applications from Indians has been reduced in the last five months. Still a sizeable number is pending. The issue was again discussed at the bilateral forum when we spoke of student mobility," he added.

Clare is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote institutional partnerships and boost the collaboration between the two countries.

His visit builds on Pradhan's trip to Australia last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 17:36 IST

`
