Hike in LPG rates, power tariffs a blow to the middle class: Akhilesh Yadav

(SP) president has termed the increase in prices of cooking gas as another blow to the middle class, which is already reeling under the burden of rising prices.

said the seems to be only adding to the profit of the gas companies.

"The kitchen-budget of the common man has gone haywire because of the rising prices of foodgrains and vegetables. Now, just before the festival of Holi, an addition of Rs 50 for domestic and Rs 350 in prices of commercial cooking gas cylinders, coupled with the proposed hike in power rates by the government, is a matter of concern," Akhilesh said.

He said the has not only failed to take steps to increase the earning and income of the poor and the middle-class but also failed miserably to check the price rise.

"In the last one year, rates of domestic cooking gas cylinders have gone up by Rs 200. This shows that the BJP is not bothered about the poor and the middle class and on the contrary, only helps the oil companies to increase their profits," he said.

He said as if the rising prices of essential commodities was not enough that the UP government is ready to hike the rates of electricity which will further impact the poor and the middle-class.

"An increase of 23 per cent has been proposed in power tariff which will come as another rude shock for the middle-class. This is being done under the pressure of power companies and to keep big business houses in good humour," Akhilesh said.

