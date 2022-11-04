JUST IN
West Bengal exports Haringhata brand meat to Qatar, other countries
Why does the RBI have to write a letter to govt over inflation?
Basavaraj Bommai invites Airbus to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka
Govt identifying spectrum bands for machine communication and IoT
Agriculture minister launches portal on national mission on natural farming
Dixon to Lava, Indian firms in JV talks with Chinese electronics players
SC approves timeline for IOA executive committee poll to be held on Dec 10
Loans worth Rs 20 trillion disbursed under MUDRA scheme, says PM Modi
Parliamentary panel to seek explanation over EPFO plan rejection
Randi Zuckerberg bats for more women to participate in Web3, crypto
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
West Bengal exports Haringhata brand meat to Qatar, other countries
Business Standard

Disinvestment target for FY24 to be at a 'realistic level' of Rs 65K-crore

Centre's receipts from disinvestment till November in FY23 stand at Rs 24,544 crore

Topics
Disinvestment | Hindustan Zinc | Life Insurance Corporation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

disinvestment, psu, sale, stake, privatisation

The disinvestment target for the year 2023-24 may be set at around Rs 65,000 crore, a report in Financial Express (FE) said. This will be on a "realistic level" keeping in mind the receipts of the current year that may range between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 crore.

Currently, Centre's receipts from disinvestment stand at Rs 24,544 crore. It is just 38 per cent of the annual target presented in the Budget 2022. A major chunk of this, close to Rs 20,500 crore, was achieved only via selling a 3.5 per cent stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The Centre is in the process of selling some of its stake in Vedanta-controlled Hindustan Zinc in FY23. The rest of the stake in the company will be sold in FY24. It currently holds a 29.54 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 36,000 crore, FE added.

The sale of 26 per cent of the stake in BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers, may also be proposed by the Centre soon. If successful, it will fetch the centre around Rs 1,600 crore. Currently, it holds a 54.03 per cent stake in the company.

In early October, the government invited bids for IDBI Bank. It is selling its 30 per cent stake in the bank, along with 30 per cent held by the LIC, making up the total stake sale to 60 per cent.

The government will also soon invite bids for the Container Corporation of India (ConCor). It plans to sell 30 per cent of its stake for Rs 15,000 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Disinvestment

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 10:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.