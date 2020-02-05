JUST IN
Service PMI hits 7-year high in Jan on favourable market. business optimism
Business Standard
Does a fiscally careful Budget create room for RBI to please India Inc?

While the FM seems to have left the fiscal scenario in better shape than it appears to have been through most of this year, she has had to eschew any plans to revive investments

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Largely disappointed with Budget 2020, Indian Inc is now keenly watching what the monetary policy has to offer on Thursday. Is RBI’s monetary policy committee feeling the same way? Disappointed? The monetary policy primarily assesses fiscal policy on the basis of how much growth in GDP it has triggered and in doing so, the extent to which it has stepped on to the inflation accelerator.

As we go to press, the six members of the monetary policy are using their data charts to make this assessment. It will decide their response—to hold the interest rates or move it up or ...

First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 11:35 IST

