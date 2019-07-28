Domestic, foreign insurers big gainers under PMFBY; pool mechanism on cards

The government is actively considering creating a pool mechanism for claim settlements as private domestic and foreign insurance as well as reinsurance companies have emerged as big beneficiaries of premium collector under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY).



In the last six seasons, close to Rs 5,000 crore has flown to the books of foreign reinsurers, as overall claim ratio has been just around 77 per cent. This led the government to rethink the involvement of reinsurance companies in the business, according to a senior government official.



Data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also corroborate to this. In the last two financial years — 2016-17 and 2017-18 — the total premium collected under PMJDY was about Rs 48,267 crore, while the claim payout was about Rs 39,789 crore, indicating that close to Rs 9,000 crore went collectively to insurance and reinsurance firms. Out of the total premium, about Rs 8,720 crore was paid by farmers. Hence, close to Rs 39,000 crore was subsidised collectively by Central and state governments.



“The pool mechanism will help keep the money in India instead of it going to foreign reinsurers,” said the official.



Under the proposed pool mechanism, private firms can retain a small part of the premium, a large part goes to the pool, which will be used to pay out the claims. During the initial years, when the pool is small, proposals like budgetary support from the government, in case the claim ratio exceeds 100 per cent, is also being discussed.



At present, about 25 per cent of the risk, and thus the premium from the scheme, is retained by the insurance companies, while rest is hived-off to reinsurance companies. About 50 per cent of the risk is reinsured by state-owned GIC, while the balance by the private international reinsurer firms. Thus, with the claim ratio well below 100 per cent, a large part of the profit from the scheme at present accrues to foreign reinsurers.



“The new model should be sustainable in the long run,” according to a top official in a private insurance company.



Under the PMFBY, which was introduced in 2016, farmers have to pay a maximum of 2 per cent of the sum insured for Kharif and 1.5 per cent for Rabi food and oilseed crops and 5 per cent for commercial/horticultural crops. Remaining actuarial premium is shared equally by the Central and state government.



The is based on actuarial calculations, and rates are based on risk perception. Thus, premiums differ, based on crops and regions. Thus, in drought-prone areas, the premiums are generally higher, and the payouts are also high. However, the insurance companies get the benefit of volumes, by getting premium from other regions where cropping pattern is generally stable.



Eighteen general insurance companies including five public sector insurance companies have been empanelled for implementation of the scheme.