JUST IN
Farmers rights to be protected during food processing modernisation: MoS
Many employers think PLI schemes will boost job creation in 2 yrs: Report
Railways February freight up 3.5%; thermal coal volumes rise 8%
Foreign exchange reserves fall $325 million in a week to $560.94 billion
Madhya Pradesh govt's women centric-budget in the election year
Explained: Why Indian consumers don't gain from Russian crude oil
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY'24 in Assembly
India's forex reserves see a fall of $325 million to $560.94 billion
Implementation of some norms may perpetuate existing market dominance: CEA
Chhattisgarh GSDP to grow by 8% at constant prices: Economic Survey
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian Energy Exchange trade volume falls 7% to 8,200 mn units in February
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Domestic poultry industry to grow 8-10% in 2023-24, finds a report

Domestic poultry industry is expected to grow 8-10% in FY24, driven by volumes following stable demand, higher penetration of processed chicken as well as value-added products, a report said

Topics
poultry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

poultry, chicken, hen, farm
Photo: Shutterstock

The domestic poultry industry is expected to grow 8-10 per cent in 2023-24, driven by volumes and realisations following stable demand and higher penetration of processed chicken as well as value-added products, a report said on Friday.

However, earnings are expected to be volatile owing to fluctuations in the raw material prices particularly maize and limited ability of players to fully pass on cost increases, it said.

In the report, Icra said it expects the domestic poultry industry's revenues to grow at a steady pace of 8-10 per cent in FY24 due to growth in both volumes and realisations.

In addition to stable demand, the revenues will be supported by increased penetration of processed chicken and value-added products, which are growing consistently, it added.

According to the report, maize prices have grown significantly by 32 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of FY23. This was due to the growing global demand for Indian maize following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has subsequently resulted in an increase in the average feed price.

Earlier, the rising soybean prices had been putting pressure on feed costs, which have moderated in the current fiscal, the report said.

Icra said it expects poultry companies to invest towards forward integration in the medium-term, that is, towards setting up processing plants to enable shift towards higher margin value-added products.

The recent widespread global bird flu outbreaks are a reason for alarm and remain a significant vulnerability for the Indian chicken business, it said.

Although there are now only a few isolated instances in India, the report said the demand could be negatively impacted in the event of a widespread outbreak, leading to substantially lower realisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on poultry

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.