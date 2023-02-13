JUST IN
DPIIT to bring quality control norms for building material to check imports

DPIIT is looking to bring building materials like asbestos and gypsum under quality control norms, a move aimed at containing import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry

Topics
DPIIT | imports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DPIIT to bring quality control norms for building material to check imports

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring building materials like asbestos and gypsum under quality control norms, a move aimed at containing import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

In this regard, the department has sought industry comments on draft quality control orders (QCOs) for concrete, asbestos, gypsum and ceramic-based materials industry.

It has floated draft QCOs for 53 products.

"In this regard, all the industry, apex industry/ associations, sectoral industry/association, regional industry/association, respective administrative ministries, concerned R&D institutions/organisations are requested to furnish their comments on the draft QCOs," DPIIT said.

Comments can be sent till February 20.

The 53 products include cement concrete flooring tiles, concrete paving blocks, gypsum plaster boards , and pulverised fuel ash - lime bricks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:45 IST

