DPIIT to bring quality control norms for building material to check imports

-
ALSO READ
DPIIT considering quality control norms for ceiling fan, smart meters
DPIIT considering quality control norms for lighters, sports goods
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
DPIIT to hire consultants to work towards ease of doing business
Commerce ministry working on over 200 quality control orders: DPIIT Secy
-
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring building materials like asbestos and gypsum under quality control norms, a move aimed at containing import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.
In this regard, the department has sought industry comments on draft quality control orders (QCOs) for concrete, asbestos, gypsum and ceramic-based materials industry.
It has floated draft QCOs for 53 products.
"In this regard, all the industry, apex industry/ associations, sectoral industry/association, regional industry/association, respective administrative ministries, concerned R&D institutions/organisations are requested to furnish their comments on the draft QCOs," DPIIT said.
Comments can be sent till February 20.
The 53 products include cement concrete flooring tiles, concrete paving blocks, gypsum plaster boards , and pulverised fuel ash - lime bricks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU