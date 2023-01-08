JUST IN
Tech, engineering sectors lead office space absorption in Oct-Dec 22: Study
As deadline ends, Centre gets multiple bids for majority stake in IDBI bank
Govt to focus on micro-credit facility for street vendors in 2023: Vaishnaw
RBI optimistic about growth, says fundamentals of Indian economy sound
Indian startups brace themselves for deepening funding winter in 2023
Experts predict India's emergence as third pole despite GDP growth worries
IMF bullish on Indian economy despite signals of global downturn
India's GDP growth estimates may be revised by one percentage point
Prasar Bharati evaluating possibility of coming up with OTT channel
Optional tax regime aims to provide relief to low-income bracket people: FM
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Tech, engineering sectors lead office space absorption in Oct-Dec 22: Study
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

DPIIT working on policy for auction of salt land to private players

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working on formulating a policy for auction of salt land to private players, sources said

Topics
DPIIT | trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working on formulating a policy for auction of salt land to private players, sources said.

The department had received requests from different ministries, departments, state governments, central and public sector enterprises for transfer of land owned by the Government of India through the Office of the Salt Commissioner, at places other than Mumbai and its suburbs, for public purposes.

Sources said that the department is finalising a draft policy on auction of salt land to private players.

A drone survey of salt land is also being undertaken.

In May last year, the DPIIT had sought applications for the empanelment of valuers in Salt Commissioner's Organization (SCO) for a period of five years.

About 60,000 acres of salt land is available in various states.

Land declared surplus to the requirement of SCO would be considered for transfer for public purposes in accordance with the General Financial Rules under intimation to the Ministry of Urban Development, the DPIIT had said in a document inviting application for valuers.

Scope of the work of the valuer included preparation of detailed report for valuation of the salt pan lands situated in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as well as Rajasthan.

The Salt Commissioner's Office, headquartered in Jaipur, is under the administrative control of the DPIIT. The functions include promotion of technological development, custody and superintendence of departmental salt lands and other assets.

The commerce and industry ministry did not responded to a query on the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DPIIT

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.