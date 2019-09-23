DTC bats for 4 slabs, 35% tax for those with annual income of Rs 2 crore

The panel for drafting a new legislation on direct taxation has suggested an overhaul of personal income tax (I-T) slabs, to increase disposable income and give a fillip to consumer demand. Sources said the draft legislation has proposed four tax brackets by introducing a new slab of 35 per cent for those earning an annual income of Rs 2 crore and above.

The panel on direct tax code (DTC) has also suggested an increase in the threshold for exemption from income tax to Rs 5 lakh a year from the current Rs 2.5 lakh. The panel has proposed lower rates of 10 per cent for annual income ...