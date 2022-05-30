East, west dedicated freight corridors delayed again, 2-yr extension sought

The eastern and western dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) would be delayed again for the fifth time in this decade. The completion deadline of the projects is now being extended for two years over pandemic-induced challenges and land acquisition delays.

The Corporation of India (DFCC) has sent its revised completion estimates to the Ministry of Railways, seeking time till 2023 to complete Eastern DFC and 2024 for the Western DFC, Business Standard has learnt.

The eastern and western DFCs were earlier slated to be completed by June 2022. The project was initially expected to be completed in 2017. Since then, it has been extended to March 2018, March 2020, December 2021, and June 2022.

Marred by Covid-induced delays in land acquisition, contractual fulfilment, and cash flow concerns, DFCC in its project status report in December had stated, “Progress of works is badly affected in Covid second wave, targets are likely to be delayed.”

The revised timelines, however, have upset the railways ministry, which in its internal communications expressed dissatisfaction, and sought to move towards the targets, knowledgeable officials said.

“There were internal concerns over the revised targets. We thought DFCC could have implemented certain things faster, but after consultations over its issues as the executing agency, there is consensus to go forward with the proposed targets,” said a senior official.

The newest target, although farther than anticipated, is a more realistic one, a railways official said.

There have also been lags in capital expenditure (capex) by DFCC. As of March, the government-owned firm has spent a little more than two-thirds of its Rs 15,000-crore capex target for the financial year 2021-22, the company’s internal reports show.

DFCC has so far commissioned 1,010 kilometres (km) of the proposed 2,843 km pertaining to stretches undertaken by the government for both corridors. A 538-km stretch between Sonnagar in Bihar and Dankuni in West Bengal is being developed in PPP mode.

Since its inception in 2007, the government’s marquee logistics project has undergone several delays due to concerns over land acquisition and contract awarding lags. The agency had cited issues with procurement of imported goods and rising prices of steel as challenges to timely execution.

There have been cost overruns due to repeated delays. The initial cost estimate of Rs 21,040 crore was revised to Rs 81,459 crore in 2015 and is now likely to be revised to over Rs 1.24 trillion. Business Standard had previously reported that the ministry is expected to move the Union Cabinet to sanction the revised cost soon.

DFCC did not respond to a questionnaire sent by the paper till print time.

Freight corridors are special tracks made for goods trains, aimed at decongesting the rail network and ensuring quicker movement of goods.

With the government’s focus on infrastructure development, the DFC project has been touted as a game-changer in freight movement, with constant monitoring from the uppermost echelons of the government. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that DFCs will lead to rapid development, calling them a boon for the nation.

The eastern DFC (1,875 route kilometre, or rkm) starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, terminating in West Bengal.

Western DFC (1,506 rkm), which will connect the significant Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) to Uttar Pradesh, will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. JNPT accounts for over half of the country’s port cargo.

As the existing projects face delays, the Centre is now giving a rethink to the upcoming DFCs. Earlier reported by the Business Standard, the ministry is mulling to scrap the three newly proposed East Coast, East-West, and North-South DFC. It is instead planning to enhance the capacity of the current corridors.