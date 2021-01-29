Eco Survey bats for sustained, calibrated measures to facilitate recovery

Presentation of is a regular feature of budget session of the Indian parliament. is a status report/advise from the senior most economic adviser to the government. The survey provides an assessment of the year gone by and the reform roadmap to achieve higher levels of all-round development – social, economic and infrastructure.



The 2020-21 was presented against the backdrop of unprecedented economic situation due to Covid-19. The key number one looks for in the economic survey is the expectation of GDP growth rate for the next fiscal, which is the foundation for budget of next fiscal year. However, contents of Economic Survey are more of an advice from the Chief Economic Adviser and his team. Similar to the past, suggestions made in the Economic Survey may or may not find a place in the Budget.



Economic Survey 2020-21-20 is rich in analysis and comparisons with international data and this makes it an important policy document as has been the case in previous years. In State of Economy Chapter, the survey discusses about ‘lives and livelihood’, ‘demand and supply shocks’ and analyse economy using high frequency data. The survey projects 10-12% real GDP growth for 2021-22, mainly due to the sharp contraction in 2020-21, as a result 2020-21 GDP growth (-7.7%) will be lowest and it will be highest in 2021-22 in post-independence history. Taking mid-value of 10-12% range, a 11% real GDP growth on the face of it appears to be achievable, along with 4% GDP deflator growth, nominal GDP growth in 2021-22 could increase to 15.4% in 2021-22 (2020-21: -4.2). However, with 2019-20 real GDP growth revised to 4.0% in first revised estimate for 2019-20 from 4.2% in first advance estimate of national income in 2020-21, absolute GDP amount and growth in 2020-21 will change, which will have an impact on 2021-22 GDP numbers, however, that change will be reflected with a lag. In all likelihood, Union Budget 2021-2022 is likely to use nominal GDP of Rs 224.822 trillion, which will be similar to Rs 224.894 trillion GDP used in preparation of 2020-21 budget.



The survey also projects 6.5% and 7.0% for 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively and concludes that with 10% growth in 2021-22, will be at 90.0% of trend level in 2023-24 (in there was no COVID). However, if economic growth in 2021-22 is 12%, will be at 91.5% of trend level in 2023-24 (in there was no COVID). Whereas at the time of global financial crisis, economy came back to trend level of GDP after a gap of two years.



While the survey gave an account of fiscal measures undertaken by the government, however, didn’t gave an estimate of fiscal deficit for 2020-21, left it for the executive to announce it in budget.



The Survey has a good analytical chapter of debt-sustainability and concluded - - “that growth leads to debt sustainability in the Indian context but not necessarily vice-versa. This is because the interest rate on debt paid by the Indian government has been less than India’s growth rate by norm, not by exception.”



Some key suggestions in the survey are:



•Sustained and calibrated measures are required to facilitate economic recovery and attain long-term growth trajectory.

•Industrial and infrastructure development are key for economic growth and macro stability.

•Impact of government policy measures will be felt in medium- to long-run and argues for an active fiscal policy to ensure that the economy remains in good shape.



All eyes on Union Budget 2021-2022, however, reform is a continuous process and budget is not the only place for it.



