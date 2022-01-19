Economic Affairs committee, Union Cabinet to meet virtually today

-
ALSO READ
CCEA okays extension of all 3 parts of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana till 2026
CCEA approves Rs 15,000 crore FDI in Fairfax India's investment arm
India's TS Tirumurti assumes new chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committee
CCEA okays Rs 77.45 cr for revival of north eastern agri-marketing corp
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.
As per highly placed sources, the CCEA meeting will be held at 10 am and the Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 10.05 am.
The Union Cabinet, last week, had approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal).
It had also approved the signing of the MoU between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.
Besides, the Union Cabinet had also approved the signing of the Agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.
Meanwhile, the CCEA had approved a scheme on Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II for Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) last week, which will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed renewal energy capacity by 2030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU