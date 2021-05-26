Economic impact of Covid-19 is huge, world won't be the same: PM Modi

-
The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is “huge”, and the world will not be the same after the virus recedes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday.
The once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the door-step of many, Modi said. “The pandemic has impacted every nation. The economic impact is huge as well,” he said while delivering keynote address at the Vesak Global celebrations.
The prime minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of rating agencies revising their growth forecasts as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted economic recovery and increases the risk of long-term scarring. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it will revisit the growth forecast for India, and for the global economy in July. The economic fallout of the second wave of the pandemic is expected to be severe as suggested by high-frequency indicators such as mobility trends, auto sales, and rising unemployment rates, among others.
Modi also said that in times to come, the events will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid. However, the last year has brought many changes such as the development of the vaccine, and a better understanding of the virus which strengthens the strategy to fight and defeat the virus, Modi said.
“The emergence of a vaccine in a year of the pandemic striking, shows the power of human determination and tenacity,” he said.
Besides Covid-19 pandemic, climate change is yet another major challenge that humanity faces, and India is among the few large economies to be on track to completing its targets in the Paris Agreement, Modi said.
