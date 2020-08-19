Economists agree on massive GDP contraction, differ widely on the extent

Economists and various agencies have pegged the contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the range of 13.6-35 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21. The National Statistics Office (NSO) is slated to release the official number at the end of the current month.

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen has projected the GDP fall to be 25-35 per cent for the first three months of the year. When reminded that the last crucial macro economic data, the index of industrial production (IIP), showed sharp deceleration in contraction at 16.6 per cent in June, from 33.8 per cent in May ...