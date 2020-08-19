World Bank sees higher GDP fall in India than 3.2% it projected for FY21

The on Wednesday said that it is likely to project a steeper contraction of India's economy than 3.2 per cent it has forecast for the current financial year due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the resultant regional lockdowns.

It cautioned India against using its tariff policy to attract the firms wanting to shift from China.

In its report on India Development Update, 2020, the Bank also warned that credit risks play out as firms and households find it more difficult to service their interest and repayment obligations in a slowing economy. It suggested full privatisation of some public sector banks and private capital injections in some others once market conditions improve.

"In our revised projections, which would be available in October 2020, we would likely project a steeper contraction in the economy," the Bank said.

It said by that time new information will be incorporated, especially as the daily number of coronavirus cases continues to increase resulting in several states and districts re-imposing lockdowns; and available high frequency indicators show that the economy has not yet reverted to baseline.

Various agencies and economists have given varying figures for India's contraction for 2020-21. While former chief statistician Pronab Sen has put it at 12.5 per cent, Icra expected it to be 9.5 per cent, India Ratings at 5.3 per cent and so on.

By the time the Bank comes out with its revised projection for India's economy in October, the official data for the first quarter will be out, but all the lead indicators for the second quarter will not be released.

Giving policy prescription on seizing opportunity created by the current crisis, the Bank said the responses should seek to reduce risks and provide stability for investors.

The current crisis can open new opportunities for India, it said, adding that one expected effect of the crisis is that multinationals will be seeking greater diversification of their activities away from China.

"Whether India can seize this opportunity will depend on its capacity to implement economic reforms, which may not include the use of tariffs as a recommended policy for India to pursue. On the contrary, trade policy must be an enabler," the multi-lateral agency prescribed.

On credit risks, the said collateral values could decline, and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) would be particularly vulnerable since they lend to sectors susceptible to economic and asset price cycles -- personal, auto, housing, real estate loans.

Banks may need to make higher provisioning, and additional infusions of capital which would be hard to mobilize under a situation of fiscal stress, and subdued valuations in financial markets. There is a concern regarding liquidity challenges turning into solvency challenges.

The Bank projected the Centre's fiscal deficit to increase to 6 .6 per cent of during 2020-21 and remain at a high of 5.5 per cent in the following year.

"Assuming that, the states’ deficit is contained within 3.5-4.5 per cent of GDP, the deficit of the general government may rise to around 11 per cent in FY20/21," it said.

While there is a significant level of uncertainty around the projections, the general government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to peak at around 89 percent in 2022-23 before gradually declining thereafter. In alternative scenarios, the deficit and debt numbers may turn out to be even higher, it said.

While poverty has reduced in India from from 21.6 per cent to 13.4 per cent between 2011-12 and 2015 on the basis of poverty line of $1.90 a person a day, half of India's population remains vulnerable to a greater exposure to Covid-19 impacts, with consumption levels precariously close to the poverty line, the Bank said.

These households are at risk of slipping back into poverty due to income and job losses triggered by Covid-19, it said.

Poorer households are more prone to getting infected by the virus, since it is more difficult for them to implement social distancing and as they have limited access to health care.

The lockdown has had an adverse economic impact on the informal sector, in which the poorer households are employed. Finally, any potential rise in prices can erode their purchasing power, the Bank said.

The Bank cautioned that migrants and the urban poor are at risk of exclusion from receiving adequate social protection through the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) and India’s overall social protection architecture.

"This is because none of the six national social assistance programs being leveraged to provide additional support are portable, as they only provide benefits to state residents," the Bank said.

Moreover, the PMGKY package has lower coverage in urban reas.Programmes such as PM-KISAN and MGNREGS only operate in rural India, it said adding those such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), NSAP, and PDS report a larger beneficiary base in rural India.

Given that shocks in urban areas are transmitted to rural areas through a drop-in demand and remittances, PMGKY coverage in rural India remains critical. However, the rural–urban gap is a major service constraint the number of Covid-19 in urban districts is disproportionately high, it said.