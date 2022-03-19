Elevated commodity prices expected to keep pressure on the rupee

-
ALSO READ
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Inflationary fears: Rupee hits record low at over 77 against Dollar
1971 war golden chapter in India's military history: Rajnath Singh
-
The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure exerted by high commodity prices.
On Friday, the rupee closed at 75.80 to a greenback.
Lately, high commodity prices, as well as outflow of foreign funds from equity markets have weakened the Indian rupee against the US dollar.
The rising prices of crude oil, along with other commodities triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has kept pressure on the rupee.
The rupee has has remained in a range of 75.50-77 level, since the start of the conflict.
"With elevated crude oil and commodity prices, and its consequent impact on the current account balance, the pressure on the rupee is expected to persist," ratings agency Crisil said.
"The global uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict is adding to the risk-off sentiment. Fed rate hikes causing capital outflows only exacerbates the impact."
However, the agency cited that depreciation in the rupee, is likely to be relatively less compared with the 2013 taper tantrum episode, as India's external account situation is more comfortable in terms of short term external debt and import cover.
"Adequacy of foreign exchange reserves is also acting as a shield."
Besides, the expected inflow of funds during the mega initial public offer of the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the inclusion of India's debt in the global bond index towards the later part of fiscal 2023 are expected to provide some support to the currency.
"Net-net, we expect the rupee to depreciate to 77.5 to a USD in March 2023, compared with an estimated 76.5 to a USD in March 2022."
--IANS
rv/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU