ESIC data suggest 16 mn new jobs created in 13 months till Sept: Report

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) data suggest that 16 million were created during 13 months period till September, according to CSO data.

Meanwhile, new subscribers joining its health insurance scheme (ESI) dipped 5.2 per cent to 1.15 million in September.

As many as 1.21 million new member had joined the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESI) in September, stated the report of Central Statistics Office (CSO) based on the of retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO, and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

According to the report, 15.7 million new members joined the social security scheme of the EPFO during the 13 month period till September this year, but 10.2 million member exited the subscription of the retirement fund body. However, 2.42 million member who had exited from the EPFO subscription joined back again in the 13 month period. Thus net new members addition or job created during the 13 month period was 7.94 million.

Job creation more than doubled to 973,000 in September, the highest monthly addition since September 2017, compared to 411,000 in the same month last year, as per the EPFO

The estimated total number of new NPS subscribers during the period September, 2017 to September, 2018 is 8,13,937, the report added.

The CSO said that the present report gives different perspectives on the levels of in the formal sector and does not measure at a holistic level.

Since April, 2018 the Ministry of Statistics has been bringing out the related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers, who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely, the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme (EPF), the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).