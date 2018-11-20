Job creation doubles to 973,000 in Sept, 7.94 mn in last 13 months: EPFO

more than doubled to 973,000 in September, the highest monthly addition since September 2017, compared to 411,000 in the same month last year, according to the data released Tuesday.

Around 7.94 million new subscribers were added to the of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from September 2017 to September 2018, the data showed. This indicates that these many jobs were created in the last 13 months.

The lowest number of 236,000 subscribers were added to the EPFO schemes in the month of March this year.

During September this year, the maximum number of 269,000 jobs were created in the 18-21 years age group followed by 267,000 in the 22-25 years age bracket.

The EPFO said in its statement that the data is provisional as updation of employees records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent month/s.

This is age-band wise data of new members registered under the EPFO where the first non-zero contribution received during particular month. For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members newly enrolled, exited and rejoined during the month as per records of the EPFO, it added.

The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. Members' data are linked to unique Aadhaar Identity, it added.

The EPFO manages of workers in the organised/semi organised sector in India and has more than 60 million active members (with at least one-month contribution during the year).