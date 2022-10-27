JUST IN
Business Standard

EU, China remain Russia's largest fossil fuel customers: CREA data

Criticism of recent Indian purchases ignore the fact that traditional buyers still dominate this market

Topics
Fossil fuel | Russia | Crude Oil

S Dinakar 

Fossil fuel, carbon emissions
But the EU and Germany will continue to slash purchases of Russian fossil fuel in a US-led geopolitical game, ignoring concerns of its own citizens and businesses, an industry official said

India’s purchases of fossil fuels from Russia pales significantly in front of Europe, China and Turkey, though it has arguably received the maximum brickbats from the US and other Western nations, according to calculations based on new data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The data shows that Europe’s contribution to the Russian war machine is over 11 times that of India’s while China’s contribution exceeds India’s by a factor of over four.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 18:14 IST

