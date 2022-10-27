EU, China remain Russia's largest fossil fuel customers: CREA data

India’s purchases of fossil fuels from Russia pales significantly in front of Europe, China and Turkey, though it has arguably received the maximum brickbats from the US and other Western nations, according to calculations based on new data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The data shows that Europe’s contribution to the Russian war machine is over 11 times that of India’s while China’s contribution exceeds India’s by a factor of over four.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 18:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU