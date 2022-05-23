Expect income tax harassment to increase over the next few months

Inflation is one of those things where the government is damned if it tries to do anything about it and damned if it does nothing. Between the RBI and the government, the economic policymakers have decided to be damned by doing, by not only hiking interest rates but now also cutting fuel taxes.

The question now is how are they going to navigate the repercussions as Finance Minister’s announcements on Saturday are likely to have a significant impact on government finances. It is unlikely that government will be able to meet its fiscal deficit target for the year without some ...