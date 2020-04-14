Experts, passenger associations want airlines to stop advance bookings

Domestic and international flights will be suspended till May 3 after the government extended the three-week nationwide extendedlockdown for another 19 days till May 3, but passenger associations and experts want airlines to stop advance bookings until resumption is certain.

"Railway ministry has ruled there will be no advance bookings on trains until further notice. MoCA (civil aviation ministry) should similarly instruct airlines to halt unfair practice of taking advance bookings until resumption is certain and an interim transition schedule has been established," aviation consultancy CAPA said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The first phase of the 21-day ended today. All airlines, except Air India, were accepting bookings for domestic flights beyond April 14, but now those would be cancelled as the government has extended the Airlines, however, are not offering a full refund for cancelled flights and are instead holding ticket amounts in a credit shell for future booking.

IndiGo today announced a limited resumption of flights from May 4, while GoAir extended its 'Protect Your PNR' scheme offering free rescheduling of tickets.

"Some carriers have opened full schedule for sale from May 4. Even if flights resume from that date, which is not certain, it is highly unlikely that full operations will resume from day one. Further flight cancellations almost inevitable, resulting in more passenger funds in credit," CAPA said.

D Sudhakara Reddy, president of Air Passengers Association of India, said in a tweet that inquiry should be carried out and action taken against airlines for not refunding passengers' money for flights after April 14. Airlines have pocketed ticket money and are giving only offering credit shell or vouchers to customers, he added.