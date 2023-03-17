JUST IN
How wheat prices moved after FCI began liquidating stocks via open tenders

Millers see CPI inflation for atta reducing more sharply going ahead, as prices have already started softening at the mill gate

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Wheat

Flour millers are of the view that consumer price inflation for wheat flour (atta) will reduce more sharply in the next month and a half, as prices have already started softening at the mill gate. So far, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has liquidated about 3.38 million tonnes of wheat from its inventories in six tenders, to cool down prices. In 2019-20, the last normal year before the pandemic, FCI had sold 3.63 million tonnes of wheat from its holdings. In 2021-22, it had liquidated 7.03 million tonnes through an open market sale scheme. This year, the sixth sale tender could be the last as the new crops from FY24 season will start arriving in the market in full blast in the next 7-10 days in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, followed by Punjab, Haryana and western UP.


Header: Quantity of wheat sold by Food Corporation of India (FCI) since the first tender in February
In million tonnes
Tender Qty Sold*
No 1 0.91
No 2 0.38
No 3 0.5
No 4 0.54
No 5 0.54
No 6 0.49
Total 3.38
Source: iGrain India and Other Traders


Sale of wheat though open market sale since 2019-20
(in million tonnes)
Year Qty Sold
2019-20 3.63
2020-21 2.13
2021-22 7.03
2022-23* 3.38
*Till March 15, 2023
Source: Government of India

Wheat Prices Since First Tender for Open Sale In Rs/Quintal

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:25 IST

