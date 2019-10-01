Explained in numbers: How govt saved on costs by building toilets

More toilets mean less illnesses, lower mortality rates, and reduced time lost from sickness and seeking a place for open defecation.

Total economic damages from households without proper sanitation is about Rs 12.2 trillion or 7.9% of gross domestic product (GDP). *2015 data **If the Swachh Bharat Mission achieves its aim of providing 100% households with toilets, damage to GDP will come down but not fully disappear Sources: Unicef, Department of Drinking Water and ...