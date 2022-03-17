Export reaches $390 bn as of March 14, will cross $400 bn in FY22: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal plans for Commerce Ministry to get $2 trn exports by 2027
Goyal asks industry to raise manufacturing contribution to 25% of GDP
Govt hasn't taken any decision on owner of Air India as yet: Piyush Goyal
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
India on track to achieve historic highs in exports: Union min Piyush Goyal
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India's merchandise exports have reached almost USD 390 billion as of March 14 and will cross USD 400 billion in the current financial year.
He also said the auto components industry has, for the first time, recorded a trade surplus of USD 600 million.
The minister urged automakers to buy local products and substitute imports.
He said this while addressing an event of the automotive component sector on March 16 here.
Goyal pointed out that India could no longer afford to be closed and protective but will have to open up domestic markets.
Further, he asked the auto industry to invest more in R&D (research and development), especially e-mobility, set higher benchmarks for performance and aspire to take five Indian companies in top-50 global automotive suppliers club.
"India's merchandise exports have reached almost USD 390 billion as of March 14 and will certainly cross USD 400 billion in the current fiscal," the commerce ministry said on Thursday quoting the minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU